The stage is set, and we’re now just 4 days away from witnessing Rajinikanth’s magic on the big screen. Yes, his upcoming biggie, Vettaiyan, is hitting theatres this Thursday, and needless to say, the excitement is really high. It’s been over a year since the superstar arrived on the big screen, so fans are eagerly waiting for his glimpse. Apart from fans, the neutral audience is also excited for the film as it marks the reunion of Rajini and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, let’s find out how it is faring at the Indian box office through the day 1 advance booking report!

Helmed by T. J. Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama releases in theatres on October 10. Undoubtedly, it’s going to enjoy the halo effect of Jailer’s grand success. Also, there’s a holiday on October 11 (Ayudha Puja) in Tamil Nadu, which will indirectly boost the opening day business of the film through higher occupancies in the evening and night shows, irrespective of word-of-mouth.

While advance booking in selected overseas locations started several days ago, pre-sales in India went live yesterday. As of now, a limited number of shows have been listed for pre-sales, and the initial response is a banger, proving Rajinikanth’s massive pull. Talking about the show count, currently, slightly over 1100 shows are available for booking tickets.

As expected, Tamil Nadu is driving the major business. As of now (11:00 am IST), Vettaiyan has sold over 88,000 tickets (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This equals the advance booking of 1.69 crores gross.

Out of 1.69 crores gross, Tamil Nadu has contributed close to 1.45 crores gross, followed by Telangana’s 0.12 crore gross. Among cities, Chennai is leading with a sale of almost 1 crore gross in less than 24 hours.

From here, Vettaiyan will hit the 2 crore mark in no time, and before the day ends, it is expected to score at least 4 crores gross at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

