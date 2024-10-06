This is indeed a good time for the Malayalam box office. The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been impressing with its collections and saw a good spike on its 24th day. The movie entered the 90 crore milestone recently, and the 100 crore target seems not far away.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Collection Day 24

On its 24th day, the movie’s day-wise collection was 1.18 crore. This was a spike from its 23rd-day collection, wherein the film had garnered 0.59 crore. The film’s India net collection now comes to 53.32 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 62.91 crore. The film attained a decent 30.5 crore for the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 93.41 crore. If this upward graph in the collection continues, the movie might reach the 100-crore milestone soon.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

India net – 53.32 crores

India gross – 62.91 crores

Overseas gross – 30.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 93.41 crores

Apart from this, the movie has also garnered a stellar ROI (Return On Investment). Mounted at a budget of 30 crore, the Tovino Thomas starrer’s ROI comes to 23.32 crore with its latest collection. This leads to the ROI percentage to come at 77%. The movie’s success story at the Malayalam box office truly needs to be studied.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, Ajayante Randam Moshanam also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese. The film has been directed by Jithin Laal. The story revolves around three generations of heroes who leave no stone unturned to protect the treasures of their village.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

