Rajinikanth is all set to arrive in the theaters in 5 days with his upcoming film Vettaiyan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is all set to release in the theaters on October 10, 2024, and the advance sales for the premiere day are showing immense growth with each passing day in the USA.

Vettaiyan USA Pre-Sales

The action thriller has registered pre-sales of $368K with 15K sold tickets. The North American gross collection for the premiere day is aiming at a $1 million opening in the territory. Meanwhile the film is inching fast towards Jailer’s pre-sales for the premiere day in the USA.

Indian Pre-Sales

While Rajinikanth is pacing towards $1 million opening in the North America, he is very close to destroy the opening numbers of Kamal Haasan‘s last outing in the USA. Indian 2 registered $580K pre-sales for the premiere day with 27K sold tickets in the USA. Rajinikanth might beat this number in a day or two!

Vettaiyan VS Jailer Pre Sales

Jailer was released on August 10, 2023, and the film registered a pre-sales of $802K for the premiere day. Currently, Vettaiyan has already earned 45% of Jailer’s pre-sales. Meanwhile, the ticket sales for Vettaiyan are less than half of the total ticket sales for Jailer in advance, which was 37K.

5 Days To Clash With Alia Bhatt

Rajinikanth still has five days at the box office to score a huge number for the premiere day. However, the opening day numbers for his upcoming biggie might be sacrificed due to a clash with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, also starring Vedang Raina. Jigra is releasing a day after Vettaiyan!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Beats Juna Furniture’s 12.45 Crores To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News