Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the lead roles, is already a winner at the Indian box office and has entered in the second week on a good note. In the meantime, it has managed to cross the domestic lifetime of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Juna Furniture to become the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

Dharmaveer 2 maintains a grip at the Indian box office

With a strong buzz on the ground level, the excitement surrounding the Dharmaveer sequel is refusing to go down. On Thursday, the film saw a drop and added 0.48 crore*, wrapping up the opening week at 12.31 crores*. Yesterday, i.e., on day 8, it saw an upward trend and added 0.58 crore*. Considering the competition from Devara (Hindi) and Joker 2 in Maharashtra, this is a decent score.

After 8 days, Dharmaveer 2 stands at 12.89 crores*. Today and tomorrow, it is expected to cross the 1 crore mark, thus closing the second weekend by getting close to the 15 crore mark.

Knocks down Juna Furniture!

With a collection of 12.45 crores, Juna Furniture was holding the third spot in the list of highest-grossing Marathi films of 2024. Now, with 12.89 crores* in the kitty, Dharmaveer 2 has surpassed it and grabbed the third spot. Considering the pace, the film is also expected to topple Navra Maza Navsacha 2 to become the second-highest Marathi grosser of the year. Currently, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 stands at a collection close to 18 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dharmaveer 2:

Day 1- 1.92 crores

Day 2- 2.53 crores

Day 3- 3.47 crores

Day 4- 1.35 crores

Day 5- 1.12 crores

Day 6- 1.44 crores

Day 7- 0.48 crore*

Day 8- 0.58 crore*

Total- 12.89 crores*

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Budget and returns

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 12.89 crores, thus enjoying returns of 4.89 crores or 61.12%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

