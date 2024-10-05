Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, has entered its third week and continues to increase its domestic tally. During weekdays, there was a big surge on Wednesday due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, but after that, a sharp decline was seen. Still, it has managed to cross the 17 crore mark comfortably at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Navra Maza Navsacha 2’s winning run at the Indian box office

Despite mixed reviews, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel worked well with the audience, mainly due to nostalgia. Veterans like Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and others coming together on the big screen was a treat for the Marathi audience, and as a result, the film emerged as a big success. Made on a budget of 8 crores, it has already earned an ROI (return on investment) of above 100%.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 completed 15 days in theatres yesterday. It wrapped up the second week with an estimated total of 17.55 crores and added another 0.25 crore*. So, after 15 days, the film stands at 17.80 crores* net at the Indian box office. Today, the collection is expected to go beyond 0.40 crore, and tomorrow, it will possibly touch 0.50 crore. So, by the end of the third weekend, the film would reach around 18.70 crores.

Will it be the highest Marathi grosser of 2024?

Currently, Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao’s Naach Ga Ghuma is the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024, with a collection of 23.55 crores. With 17.80 crores already in the kitty, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is just 5.76 crores away from surpassing it. However, considering its slowed pace, the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial might miss the chance of being the highest Marathi grosser of the year.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2- 2.43 crores

Day 3- 3.55 crores

Day 4- 1.19 crores

Day 5- 0.98 crore

Day 6- 0.84 crore

Day 7- 0.89 crore

Day 8- 0.51 crore

Day 9- 1.26 crores

Day 10- 1.67 crores

Day 11- 0.48 crore

Day 12- 0.53 crore*

Day 13- 1.15 crores*

Day 14- 0.21 crore*

Day 15- 0.25 crore*

Total- 17.80 crores*

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

