After The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan is the next big film from Kollywood, which has the potential to create records. It stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, so naturally, everyone’s expectations are too high, especially after Jailer’s grand success. As Rajini’s presence ensures a thunderous start and hefty earnings in the long run, the makers have reportedly paid a staggering amount to him as his salary. Keep reading to know about Thalaiva and others’ paychecks!

Initially, reports stated the budget of the upcoming Kollywood biggie was 160 crores, but now it is learned the actual cost is much higher, and the exact figure is not known. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which is known for pulling off costly affairs. Out of the entire production budget, it is learned that Thalaiva has been paid a huge sum.

While there’s no confirmation to it, reports state that Rajinikanth has been paid a huge salary of 125 crores for his role in Vettaiyan. He’s the highest-paid actor in the entire cast by an unimaginable margin. The second most expensive actor in the cast is none other than Amitabh Bachchan, who is reuniting with Rajini after 33 years post-Hum (1991). He’s reportedly paid 7 crores for his role.

After Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati received the biggest paycheck for Vettaiyan. Reportedly, he got 5 crores for his role. He is followed by Fahadh Faasil, who is on cloud nine after Aavesham. It is learned that the versatile actor received a paycheck of 4 crores for the film. Manju Warrier, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, has been paid between 2-3 crores.

Salaries of the actors in Vettaiyan:

Rajinikanth – 125 crores

Amitabh Bachchan – 7 crores

crores Rana Daggubati – 5 crores

Fahadh Faasil – 4 crores

Manju Warrier – 2-3 crores

Total – 143-144 crores

As we can see, the salaries of the entire cast go up to 150 crores. So, it is assumed that the film’s total budget will be above 200 crores.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan releases on October 10.

