After Jailer’s super success, everyone is excited to see what Rajinikanth has to offer next. In Jailer, Nelson played it smart by putting the age of the superstar to good use, and we all saw the result at the box office. Now, there’s huge anticipation for his characters in upcoming films like Vettaiyan and Coolie. Amid this, one exciting update about the latter indicates how much importance the actor has given to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film.

For those who don’t know, Lokesh’s film marks Rajini’s 171st film, also known as Thalaivar 171. It’s Rajini’s next film after Vettaiyan. As there’s so much hype around LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), the excitement for his first collaboration with the superstar is very high, and fans are consuming each and every update about the film with great interest.

Coming to the latest update, as per Track Tollywood’s report, Rajinikanth has allotted dates in bulk for the shooting of Coolie. Lately, he has been wrapping up projects in quick time amid his health issues, but for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, he has shown a special interest. Reportedly, the superstar has allotted 160 days for the film, which speaks volumes of Rajini’s intrigue for the biggie.

Last year, there were rumors that Rajinikanth was charging an unbelievable salary of 260-280 crores for Thalaivar 171. Although this figure isn’t officially confirmed, if we consider it, the superstar will receive a massive amount if we divide the entire rumored remuneration by the total number of working days allotted by Rajini.

If we divide the salary of 260-280 crores by 160 working days, Rajinikanth is getting a huge 1.62-1.75 crores for each day’s work. Insane!

In other news, the makers are currently shooting an important sequence of Coolie in Vizag, and this schedule is said to be 40 days.

Meanwhile, Coolie also stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the project is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

