It is not a hidden fact that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 was not only criticized by the fans but also went on to be a huge disaster at the box office. Now, actor SJ Suryah, who was a pivotal part of the movie, has revealed how the Shankar-directed movie might have also fallen prey to faulty budget planning. He made quite a shocking revelation: The set that was used as Haasan’s character’s home in the same was built for a whopping 8 crore.

According to a news report in Track Tollywood, SJ Suryah revealed in an interview that a lavish 8 crore set was constructed to showcase it as the home for Kamal Haasan’s character. This has shocked many fans since a staggering 8 crore budget for a home set is quite extravagant. The exact amount can be used to invest in many small-budget projects. It also does not help considering that Indian 2 has not been able to cover its budget of 250 to 300 crore.

Indian 2 attained 151 crore and was inevitably labeled a massive disaster. This makes us wonder whether Shankar’s plan for Indian 3 will come to fruition after this poor verdict for Indian 2. The Kamal Haasan starrer was doomed from the start after Lyca Productions, the studio behind the film, took legal action against Shankar, accusing him of neglecting the project. The legal dispute revolved around Shankar’s alleged lack of commitment, with Lyca seeking to prevent him from working on other films until the project was completed. Although the legal battles were eventually resolved, the film’s budget quickly spiraled out of control because of this crisis.

Repeated delays and cost overruns spiraled Indian 2’s budget to more than 235 crore. Shankar also put the Kamal Haasan starrer on hold and started focusing on his other movie, the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. However, the success of Haasan’s film Vikram made the director bring Indian 2 back on track. But alas, the movie failed to impress the fans and the box office.

