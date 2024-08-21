Netflix has dropped another new weekly global top 10 list, and we are here with the verdicts for the second week of Indian 2 and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Both the movies arrived on Netflix on the same date. They entered the weekly global top-10 list only during the first week of their digital release. Let us see how much they have faired in their second week. Scroll below for the deets-

About Indian 2 –

S Shankar directed it, the sequel to the 1996 acclaimed movie Indian. Kamal Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy with an ensemble supporting cast comprising Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Manobala, Gulshan Grover, Brahmanandam, Jagan, Guru Somasundaram and Deepa Shankar.

The events of Indian 2 takes place 28 years after the 1996 classic, as Kamal Haasan’s character, Senapathy, returns to India to help a group dealing with corruption in the country. The film underperformed at the box office and arrived on Netflix in less than a month of its theatrical release. It came out on July 12 and arrived on Netflix on August 9.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba –

It is a romantic thriller and a sequel to the 2021 Netflix movie Haseen Dillruba. The sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, produced under Color Yellow Productions and T-series films. Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reunite for this thriller. The cast of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba includes Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava, Saanand Verma, and more in key roles besides Taapsee and Vikrant.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba takes place two months after the events of Hasseen Dillruba. Taapsee Pannu‘s Rani is living in Agra and runs a beauty parlor, while Rishu is now using the alias, Ravi. He works as a delivery boy with a prosthetic hand. Rani and Rishu are living apart, although they plan to escape to Thailand in two months.

Indian 2 & Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba OTT Verdict [Week 2] –

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is going steady and has held their position at #3 from last week. The movie garnered 4.1 million views in its second week, from August 12 to August 18. People have watched 9 million hours of the romantic thriller. Last time, the film had 3.7 million views, which increased by almost 11% in the second week.

Meanwhile, Indian 2, after a rocky start on the OTT platform, has now managed to reach the top 5 and is at #5 on Netflix’s global top 10 weekly list for non-English films with 2.5 million views. People watched 6.9 million hours of the Kamal Haasan starrer action drama. The views have increased by 47% as it debuted in 7th position on its release week and has now climbed to Number 5.

Besides Indian 2 and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Vijay Sethupathi’s critically acclaimed Maharaja is also on Netflix’s weekly global top-10 non-English films list at Number 8 with 1.3 million views.

Have you guys seen these movies on Netflix yet?

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani’s Total Earnings 30.46 Crore Before Shooting Episode No 2437 – Her Last Shot As Dayaben? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News