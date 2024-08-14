Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 Faces Massive 417 Crore Break-Even Challenge After Indian 2’s Costly Flop

Shankar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 (if at all the film releases) will face a significant financial hurdle, needing to gross a minimum of 417 crore to break even and prevent further substantial losses. Read further to know why!

The Indian 2 saga has been nothing short of a nightmare. The film tanked at the box office and endured relentless criticism after its release on Netflix. From the outset, Indian 2 encountered numerous setbacks that hindered its progress.

The troubles began when Lyca Productions, the studio behind the film, took legal action against Shankar, accusing him of neglecting the project. The legal dispute revolved around Shankar’s alleged lack of commitment, with Lyca seeking to prevent him from working on other films until Indian 2 was completed. Although the legal battles were eventually resolved, the film’s budget quickly spiraled out of control.

Initially planned as a single feature with a budget of 235 crore, the production encountered repeated delays and cost overruns. These financial challenges brought the project to a standstill, forcing Shankar to shift his focus to Game Changer.

However, following the massive success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Indian 2 was resurrected with an additional 150 crore in funding. Despite this, the costs continued to climb, eventually leading to the decision to split the film into two parts, with the total budget ballooning past 500 crore.

Indian 2 ultimately turned out to be a major disappointment, both critically and commercially. Despite the lengthy production process and high expectations, the film’s reception was dismal. Its box office performance was underwhelming, and within days of its release, it became clear that the film would not recover its costs.

Globally, Indian 2 managed to generate only 150.94 crore, falling drastically short of the 250 crore required to cover its expenses in India alone. The film’s domestic earnings of 83 crore left a significant shortfall of 167 crore, resulting in a loss of nearly 67% of the overall budget.

Indian 3 Plans

Prior to the release of Indian 2, Shankar intended to work on the post-production of both Game Changer and Indian 3 concurrently. However, following the disappointing performance of Indian 2, he has revised his plans. Shankar is now dedicating his full attention to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer and will turn his focus to Indian 3 only after Game Changer is released. The fallout from Indian 2 has negatively impacted Indian 3, and there are currently no takers for it. As a result, Shankar has decided to concentrate on making Game Changer a success before attempting to revive Indian 3.

Now, the point is that if Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 is released, there will be immense pressure to deliver box office results!

This experience serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of staying within budgetary limits. When filmmakers fail to manage production costs effectively, the financial repercussions can be severe, as evidenced by the fate of Indian 2.

Must Read: When Sarika Opened Up About Her Struggles After Leaving Kamal Haasan: “I Left With Rs. 60 And My Car…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News