Sarika and Kamal Haasan ended their 16-year marriage and Sarika boldly left their home with her daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. In an old interview, Sarika shared the tough realities that led to her decision.

Talking to Simi Garewal, Sarika said she felt good about ending her marriage with Kamal Haasan not just for herself but also for her mother. She explained that it wasn’t a sudden decision: “I did something that was honestly good for me and my mother. It had to be done. It comes after a lot…you don’t make such decisions overnight.”

Sarika revealed that when she left then she only had a car and Rs. 60 with her. She had no plans for her next move and relied on friends for support: “I left with Rs. 60 and my car. I just kept up with my friends—went to their house and had baths at their home and at night I slept in my car.”

In a different interview with Simi Garewal, Kamal Haasan explained why he didn’t offer Sarika any help after their divorce despite knowing her struggles. He feared that Sarika, who didn’t want anyone’s sympathy would be upset if he offered assistance. He said, “She didn’t want that sympathy. She found it very insulting when someone like me asked if she needed help. She would get upset because any financial involvement would make it worse. It was pride and I admired her for it.”

Must Read: After Raayan Success, Dhanush To Star Alongside Robert Downey Jr In Russo Brothers’ Avengers Doomsday?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News