In the last couple of years, some legendary Indian superstars have made a smashing comeback, including Kamal Haasan. The veteran, who primarily works in the Tamil film industry, was always hailed as one of the greatest of all time in Indian cinema, but in the past, he struggled to rake in a big theatrical winner. His hunt for a box office blockbuster ended with Vikram, which is going to be 2 years old tomorrow!

Yes, the Kollywood action thriller will complete 2 years tomorrow since its release. It came as a much-needed commercial success in Kamal Haasan‘s current run as an actor. Other than giving a glimpse of Kamal’s box office potential, the film also helped make Lokesh Kanagaraj a brand in Indian cinema and built the craze of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Vikram was released on 3rd June 2022. Upon its release, the biggie opened to positive reviews from critics. Even the ticket-buying audience gave a big thumbs-up to the content. As a result, the film remained strong at the box office after a good solid start. Eventually, with positive word-of-mouth, the film ended its run at 255.09 crores net in India, which equals a gross of 301 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Vikram was a huge success and it did a business of 125 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office of the film stood at a staggering 426 crores gross.

Even though the official budget wasn’t disclosed, the biggie was reportedly made at 110 crores. Against this cost, Vikram raked in 255.09 crores at the Indian box office, thus yielding returns of 145.09 crores. Calculated further, it equals 131.9% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

