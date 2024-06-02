With its business primarily centered in the single-screen market, and that too in parts of the North and Central belt, Bhaiyya Ji is trying to make the best of the current scenario. Ticket rates are anyway almost 30%- 40% at these properties, and hence, Bhaiyya Ji has a task cut out for itself. This was also the reason why no major benefit came from Cinema Lovers Day since the reduced ticket rates were primarily at the multiplexes which can affect the Box Office.

That said, collections for most movies, be it Mr. and Mrs. Mahi or Srikanth, dipped on Saturday. While these are multiplex-oriented films, Bhaiyya Ji too, saw a dip, with collections coming primarily from single-screen properties. The numbers have dropped a bit from 55 lakhs (Friday) to 45 lakhs (Saturday) but should increase again today.

Now, one waits to see how the Sunday box office turns out. While Friday numbers should be crossed, it would be a challenge to go much ahead of that. Meanwhile, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer has entered the double-digit zone with 10.03 crores in its kitty already. The next target would be to go past the 15 crores mark, and one waits to see if that happens by next weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

