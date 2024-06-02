After showing a good rise in collections on Cinema Lovers Day, when 1.53 crores came in, Srikanth expectedly settled down on the fourth Saturday. The collections, of course, were bound to drop due to regular ticket prices coming into the picture. However, as long as the crore mark was hit, it would be a good enough scenario.

Well, this is what happened as 1.18 crores more came for Srikanth on Saturday, a drop of less than 25% compared to Friday. Yes, collections much closer to Friday would have helped, and anything over and above 1.25 crores would have been a far better scenario. However, first and foremost, the film is already in its fourth week, and hence, a large volume of people have already watched it. Secondly, it’s not having any more free runs with Rajkummar Rao’s own Mr & Mrs Mahi already doing good business, and even Savi is bringing on audiences at the multiplexes.

Srikanth has meanwhile reached 43.97 crores. Today, it will comfortably cross the 45 crore mark and could even push its case to 46 crores. From there, the countdown towards the 50 crore milestone will begin, and that will be achieved in the coming weekend for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

