Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office (Overseas): Akshay Kumar Finishes At 541.5% Higher Than His Last Disaster - 3 Reasons For BMCM's Terrible Closing Breakdown

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, with their biggest action adventure, delivered one of the biggest Eid disasters this year with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film delivered a lifetime collection of 65.80 crore in India and 111.60 crore gross in worldwide.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Collection

Ali Abbas Zafar’s film earned 33 crore overseas. This is a much better number than Akshay Kumar’s last overseas performance with Mission Raniganj, which collected only 5.6 crore overseas in its lifetime.

So looking for the best in the worst of the situation, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan garnered 541.5% better overseas numbers at the box office than his last overseas disaster Mission Raniganj, based on true incident from the life of Jaswant Gill.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Breakdown

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s bromance fell flat at the box office, and the numbers overseas screamed of being a disaster none expected.

Here’s a breakdown of the approximate overseas collection of the action-biggie.

USA/CAN: $985K

Gulf: $1.8 Million

Europe: $105K

Asia Pacific: $195K

Australia: $223K

New Zealand: $171K

UK/Ireland: $337K

Germany: $10K

Others: $115K approximately

Total: $3.94 Million

Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Failed Overseas

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are touted as the biggest action stars in the Hindi film industry right now. But their film fell flat on face and there are three major reasons that can be attributed to the same.

The Overhype!

The hype for this film started being made since the day the two action stars came on board. However, it is very difficult to hold on to such hype for a long time or regenerate the same hype near the release date of the film. This is what exactly happened with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘s box office.

The Budget

The film was touted as one of the costliest action films in India, and it was mounted on a budget of almost 300 crore. Well, to be honest, after the pandemic, such a huge budget is a big gamble, and it did not pay off well!

The Festival Downer!

In the past few years, or in the post COVID era, festivals have been more about intimate gatherings rather than extravagant outings and something of the sorts happened this Eid as well leading to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s disastrous fall!

