When the trailer of Bhaiyya Ji arrived, it appeared to be a mass masala film set in the hinterlands of India, just like Gangs of Wasseypur did. The difference here though was that there was a lot of heroism on display, too, just as you relate with the south films, hence turning out to be an interesting composition. Moreover, with Manoj Bajpayee completely going through an image change, one keenly waited to see what did he bring on board.

From the opening perspective though, one expected the best case scenario to be around 1 crore since films of late have just not been seeing any major start and it all boils down to word of mouth taking that forward. From that perspective, Bhaiyya Ji has still done better with 1.44 crore. Of course, this isn’t a great number per se or something that immediately brings the film In a safe zone. Still, thankfully it isn’t in that 40-50 lakhs zone that so many films with this kind of budget have found themselves to be in the last 10-20 months. When something like that happens then it’s very difficult to have any sort of resurgence but now with 1 crore mark being comfortably crossed, good growth from here should take it through.

The film will primarily find audiences in single screens and the interiors, which means footfalls will get better and better. However, if the collections still manage to go past the 2 crores mark today then it will be game on for the Manoj Bajpayee starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

