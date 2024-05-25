After recent successes like Aadujeevitham – The Goat life and Aavesham, it seems that the Malayalam film industry is set to get another big success in the form of Mammootty’s latest release. Yes, we’re talking about Turbo, which has taken a superb start at the worldwide box office. While the Indian journey started on a good note, the film has received strong support from the overseas market. Keep reading to learn about the collection that was raked in on day 1!

Release and reception

Directed by Vysakh, the biggie was released on Thursday (23rd May), thus enjoying the benefit of the 4-day extended weekend. Upon its arrival, the film opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. Even among ticket-buying neutral audiences, the reception is mixed to positive. In the case of completely favorable word-of-mouth, the film could have been a smash hit in the long run. Now, seeing how it fares after the extended opening weekend will be interesting.

Turbo at the worldwide box office on day 1

Mammootty’s Turbo brought higher numbers than the estimated collection on day 1. It is learned that the film earned 6.30 crores on Thursday. Including taxes, it equals 7.43 crores gross at the Indian box office. In the overseas market, the biggie collected an impressive 8.50 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection of day 1 stands at 15.93 crores gross.

This is an impressive start for Turbo, and it’s remarkable that the overseas collection came higher than the Indian collection on the opening day. This clearly states that Mammootty is still a strong force in the international market. In fact, he’s among the most popular Indian stars in the UAE-GCC circuit.

