George Miller is back with yet another post-apocalyptic dystopian action movie, this one starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy. However, it is a spin-off and a prequel to the 2015 magnum opus Mad Max: Fury Road. The film was released in the United States on Friday, and here’s how much it is expected to earn on its debut weekend.

It is the fifth film in the franchise. The first movie came out in 1979, starring Mel Gibson as Mad Max Rockatansky. He is a police officer turned vigilante in a dystopian near-future Australia in the middle of a societal collapse. It was followed by Mad Max 2 in 1981, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985, and Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. According to reports, besides the 2024 spin-off, another Mad Max movie is allegedly in the works—Mad Max: The Wasteland.

According to Box Office Pro’s report, Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy’s post-apocalyptic action-adventure movie is tracking to earn decent numbers from 3700+ locations on its debut weekend. The film was released in some regions on May 23, as per the report. The four-day opening debut is eyeing a modest $45 million to $55 million collection in the US.

As the movie was released on Friday in the US, it is expected to collect $40 million to $50 million on the 3-day opening weekend. The report also states that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been released in 3700+ locations. The George Miller film has received a solid 89% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and the Audience Score is 96%.

More about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga-

For the unversed, Anya Taylor Joy plays the younger version of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. The official synopsis states, “Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.”

George Miller directed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy, was released on May 24 in the US.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (China): Regains Its Position In Top 3, Aims To Earn $4 Million+ During Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News