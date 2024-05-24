After Jailer’s super success, it seems that Rajinikanth will be unstoppable at the box office. The reason behind it is the exciting lineup of upcoming films, which carry a huge potential of setting ticket windows on fire. Other than that, Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to step away from films is going to prove beneficial to Thalaiva. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Thalapathy Vijay is arguably the biggest superstar in Kollywood at the present moment. Of course, Vijay’s position is highly debatable as many still believe that Rajinikanth is still ruling the roost. But considering the box office openings, worldwide performance of the films in the last few years, hold over the state of Tamil Nadu, and potential growth in the future, Vijay is said to be slightly ahead. However, the Leo actor shocked everyone earlier this year by informing about his new innings.

Earlier this year, Thalapathy Vijay announced he’ll be quitting films and enter full time politics. And as per reports, before quitting films, Vijay will be completing his two already committed projects. After these two films, Vijay’s absence will be definitely felt in Kollywood but that’s the very chance Rajinikanth has got as he can easily take control over the box office game of Kollywood.

Other than Thalapathy Vijay’s exit, one must also consider the powerful projects Rajinikanth is coming with. After Jailer becoming a blockbuster, the superstar is coming up next with the highly-anticipated Vettaiyan. The film marks the reunion of Rajni and Amitabh Bachchan after a long time, and that’s enough to attract footfalls to theatres. Apart from that, there’ll be a halo effect of Jailer’s success. So, Vettaiyan looks like a blockbuster in the making.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is coming with crazily anticipated, Coolie, which marks the first collaboration between him and Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the announcement video, Rajni’s look, and the Disco song have already hyped the film, talks about its inclusion in Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is taking the buzz to the next level.

By the time Coolie comes closer to the release, it’ll surely become the potential entrant of the 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. And if that happens, it’ll be a complete Rajinikanth rule in Kollywood!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Starrer Wraps Up The Lacklustre Run Below 115 Crores Gross!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News