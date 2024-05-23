After a disappointing Eid last year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, even this Eid turned out to be a shocker for the industry. Despite two big films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, arriving in theatres, neither film has managed to shine at the worldwide box office. Talking about the Ajay Devgn starrer, the biggie has failed a big time. Keep reading to know about its closing collection!

Directed by Amit Sharma, the magnum opus has been in the making for a long time and is reportedly one of the most delayed films from Bollywood in recent times. For one reason or another, the biggie got postponed several times, eventually resulting in the budget going out of hand. As a result, it reached a level where it felt that the Ajay Devgn starrer wouldn’t be able to achieve breakeven.

Released on 10th April, alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan opened to mostly positive responses from critics. Even word-of-mouth was favorable, but maybe due to the length of over 3 hours and the genre of sports drama, the biggie failed to capitalize on the positive momentum around itself.

Eventually, Maidaan just managed to cross 50 crores at the Indian box office, and as per the final update, the film earned 54 crores net in the domestic market. Including taxes, the Indian gross collection stands at 63.72 crores. In the overseas market, the magnum opus earned just 7.80 crores gross and was a complete washout there.

Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross collection, Maidaan has ended its worldwide box office journey at 71.52 crores gross.

It’s clearly a disappointing result for Ajay Devgn; let’s hope for his big comeback with Singham Again.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Turbo Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Sells Over 1.15 Lakh Tickets, Mammootty Starrer Is All Set For A Good Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News