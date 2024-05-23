Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection Day 20: Achieves Profit Margin Of Over 42% For The Makers

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 continues to cast a spell on audiences worldwide, refusing to slow down significantly. The horror-comedy genre transcends language barriers, and Aranmanai 4 has resonated with audiences in India and overseas. Its upcoming Hindi release on May 24th will further boost its box office performance.

The movie held its ground on its third Wednesday, collecting an estimated 0.75 crore net in India on Day 20 (May 22nd). This brings the film’s domestic total to a robust 56.95 crore net, with a gross collection estimated at around 67.20 crore.

The latest instalment in the popular Aranmanai franchise, directed by Sundar C., continues to entertain audiences with its blend of scare and humour. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashi Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala.

The Aranmanai franchise has been a consistent box office draw since its inception in 2014. Each film revolves around a haunted mansion and the supernatural events that unfold within its walls. Aranmanai 4 continues this tradition with a fresh story and a captivating performance by the ensemble cast.

Adding to its domestic success, Aranmanai 4 has also garnered 18 crore from overseas markets. Combining its domestic and international gross collections, the film’s worldwide total is an impressive 85.20 crore.

Made on a reported budget of 40 crore, Aranmanai 4 has already achieved a significant profit margin of over 42% for the makers. This is a testament to the film’s enduring popularity and the enduring appeal of the horror-comedy genre among audiences.

While the film’s collection pace has slowed compared to its opening week, its steady performance throughout its run indicates strong audience interest. Trade analysts will closely monitor the film’s performance in the coming days to see if it can maintain its momentum.

Aranmanai 4’s Hindi Release and OTT Debut

With its domestic success, all eyes are now on Aranmanai 4’s upcoming Hindi release on May 24th. The film’s performance in the Hindi market will be a key factor in determining its overall commercial success.

The film is also expected to arrive on OTT platforms by June 2024. This digital release will provide another avenue for audiences to enjoy the film and further boost its overall viewership and profitability.

