Tamannaah Bhatia is the queen of Tamil Cinema right now, and one must hail her for bailing out Kollywood amidst the number crisis at the box office with her film Aranmanai 4. The fourth installment of the horror comedy has collected 78.35 crore worldwide in 17 days and will now aim for the 80 crore mark!

Aranmanai Box Office Collection Day 17

On the seventeenth day of its release, the film collected 2.10 crore in India, taking a jump of 34.38% from the previous day. On the sixteenth day, the third Saturday, the film collected 1.60 crore. It brought good numbers with a good jump on the third Sunday.

Aranmanai is a horror comedy franchise that also stars Raashii Khanna and Sundar C in the lead. Aranmanai 4 is the most succesful instalment of the franchise when it comes to Tamannaah Bhatia‘s film’s performance at the box office.

Aranmanai 4 Third Weekend Box Office

On the third weekend, the film collected 4.95 crore in total. It registered 1.2 crore on Friday, followed by 1.6 crore on Saturday and 2.15 crore on Sunday. Even after three weeks, the film refuses to slow down and is keeping a steady foot in the number game.

Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Worldwide

Aranmanai is now the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide, with 78.35 crore in 17 days. Tamannaah Bhatia destroyed Ayalaan’s 76.41 crore globally to claim the top spot. It also pushed Captain Miller to number 3 and earned 132.83% higher than Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam’s global earnings.

Here are the top 5 Highest-Grossing Tamil films of 2024 Worldwide.

Aranmanai 4: 78.35 crore* (in 17 days) Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 21 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mollywood’s 1000 Crore Box Office 2024: Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham & Manjummel Boys Rule 57.74% Of Total Collection – Top 10 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News