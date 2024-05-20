After Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest comedy film, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, is becoming a crowd-pleaser. Check the film’s worldwide box office performance as of Day 4.

Positive word-of-mouth is propelling the film’s success. Since its release on Thursday, May 16, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil has shown a consistent upward trend in collections. The opening day saw a solid 3.70 crore, followed by a marginal increase of 3.80 crore on Day 2. Day 3 witnessed a significant jump of 31.58%, with collections reaching 5 crore.

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil witnessed a significant jump in collections on its fourth day, a Sunday, fueled by a strong occupancy rate of 65.94% in Kerala. As per early estimates, the film raked in a whopping 6.30 crore on Day 4, taking its total collection to a promising 18.80 crore across the first four days.

The film, which also stars Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan, is clearly resonating with audiences. This positive reception is further bolstered by its performance overseas. Currently, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil has garnered an impressive 15.55 crore from international markets. Combining this with its domestic gross collection of 22.18 crore (including the estimated Day 4 figure), the film boasts a total of 37.73 crore worldwide.

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil has already surpassed the lifetime collections (worldwide) of three 2024 releases: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Malayalee From India, and Anweshippin Kandethum. The movie is all set to surpass Abraham Ozler’s lifetime collections soon.

With strong audience word-of-mouth and a successful opening weekend, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is on track for a successful run at the box office. The positive response and steady growth in collections suggest that the film has the potential to exceed expectations and become a major commercial hit.

