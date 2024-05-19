Unlike 2023, 2024 is missing some really big hits from Bollywood. While last year began on a rocking note with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter failed to ignite that kind of fire during this Republic Day weekend. But still, with whatever collection it amassed at the Indian box office, the biggie is sitting right at the top in the list of highest net grossers of 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Soon, the fifth month of 2024 will be closing, and so far, we can clearly see a domination of the Malayalam film industry in terms of big successes. But if we talk purely on the basis of collection, the list is topped by Bollywood, as no film has crossed Fighter‘s 212.50 crores so far. Even Tollywood saw a 200 crore net success in the form of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which is sitting in the second spot on the list.

Third position is again grabbed by Bollywood, with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan achieving a desirable collection of 150 crores at the Indian box office. Mollywood has its one film in top 5 in the form of Manjummel Boys, which is placed in the fourth position with a collection of 142 crores. In the fifth place, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is making its presence felt with a domestic collection of 127 crores.

So, aforementioned films sum up the story for the top 5 performers at the Indian box office in 2024 so far. Speaking about remaining 5 films, Hollywood has one 100 crore net grosser in the form of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In the last four films, two are from Bollywood and two are from Mollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 highest net grossers at the Indian box office in 2024 so far:

Fighter – 212.50 crores HanuMan – 201 crores Shaitaan – 150 crores Manjummel Boys – 142 crores Guntur Kaaram – 127 crores Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 101.10 crores Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life – 85.03 crores Aavesham – 84.49 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores Crew – 83.07 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

