Srikanth is a success story. While on Friday the film had anyways grown to 1.67 crores, hence promising that yet again the weekend would be good, it rose further to 2.82 crores which is really impressive. The growth is around 70% and that’s really huge. Agreed that all of this is happening on mid-range levels but still growth is growth and when the film itself is mid-budget, such numbers really pay off.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer will play on quite comfortably right till 31st May at least, and ironically, the actor will face competition from himself as Mr. And Mrs. Mahi releases then. In fact, one wonders how much more comfortable the run would have been for the Tushar Hiranandani-directed film had Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer arrived on a later date. That said, the actor would now have two notable films of his running in parallel, which makes this season all about him till Chandu Champion arrives on 14th June.

Coming to Srikanth, the film has now collected 22.53 crores already and will come close to the 26 crores mark by the close of the second weekend. There is a good chance now that 30 crores mark would be hit by the close of second week itself. This one is on its way to emerging as yet another mid-budget content success of 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

