The exciting collaboration is finally happening as two big names, Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, have come together to give a memorable experience to the audience in the form Coolie. As two masters of their field are coming together, expectations are sky-high, and the film has the potential to emerge as a record-breaking success at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay’s combo is a huge draw, and we witnessed that during Master and Leo, with the latter turning out to be the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. While the lifetime collection eventually depends on the content, the opening day indicates the pull of the associated stars and directors. And it seems that the duo of Rajni and Lokesh has struck the right chords in that sense.

Other than the blockbuster-looking actor and director combination, Coolie has gained mileage with the title teaser that was recently unveiled. Rajinikanth’s screen presence, background score, and color grading are getting praised by the viewers and have left them curious about what to expect from the film.

Such a title teaser has elevated the buzz for Coolie from the box office perspective. While it’s too early to predict anything, one can’t rule out its chances of registering the biggest worldwide in the history of Tamil cinema. As of now, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is the biggest Kollywood opener.

Released last year, Leo raked in an earth-shattering 144 crores gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. Apart from the buzz regarding Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s reunion, the film benefitted from the reports about it being a part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Now, even Coolie is expected to enjoy the same benefit as theories related to its connection to LCU are already doing rounds.

Till the time of the release, Coolie will build a solid buzz around itself due to songs and trailer. So, the Rajinikanth starrer will surely be a contender for the biggest opener of Kollywood.

