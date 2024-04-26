With as many as five of his films lined up in 2024, Ajay Devgn has struck hard with his very first release of the year, what with Shaitaan emerging as one of his biggest grossers ever. The film took a start amongst the Top-5 ever for the superstar, then hovered around in the Top-10 when it came to the biggest weekend and then the first week scores, and now that its theatrical run is coming to a close, it has marched right back amongst the Top-5 by joining the big guns.

This is how the lifetime score of the Top-10 Ajay Devgn starrers looks like:

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.70 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.23 crores

Shaitaan – 150 crores *

* Singham Returns – 140 crores

Golmaal 3 – 106 crores

Son of Sardaar – 105 crores

Raid – 103.07 crores

De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores

As can be seen, while it was easy to pace right up from De De Pyaar De [103.50 crores] to Golmaal 3 [106 crores], which were all in the same range, the real challenge was to breach past the lifetime score of Singham Returns. The biggie in fact boasts of being the biggest opener ever for Ajay Devgn till date [32 crores] and yet to go past the lifetime score of a film like this is an achievement in itself for Shaitaan. Next in line is Total Dhamaal and even though Shaitaan is falling short of it, the film has more than just done its job.

A superhit at the box office, it will certainly find a sequel running for itself next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

