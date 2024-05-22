Aavesham Box Office (After 41 Days): Fahadh Faasil's Film Trails Aadujeevitham By Just 5 Crore Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham has defied expectations by maintaining a presence in theatres even after its release on the streaming platform – Amazon Prime Video. While audiences can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes, Aavesham’s allure on the big screen continues to draw viewers, particularly Fahadh Faasil fans seeking a full theatrical experience.

Having completed a remarkable 41 days in cinemas, Aavesham has amassed a domestic net collection of a staggering 84.75 crore. This translates to a gross collection of over 100 crore within India, solidifying the film’s success at the box office. The international market has also contributed significantly, with Aavesham raking in an impressive 55 crore overseas. This brings the film’s worldwide gross collection to a phenomenal 155 crore.

While Aavesham’s impressive box office run has solidified its success, surpassing the global collection of Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life might be a challenge. With a current worldwide total of 155 crore, Aavesham trails behind Aadujeevitham’s 160 crore mark by a mere 5 crore. This close gap suggests a tight race for the top spot. It remains to be seen if Aavesham can bridge this gap in its remaining theatrical run.

Aavesham’s theatrical run alongside its OTT release has sparked an exciting trend. Social media platforms are abuzz with video reels featuring fans recreating iconic scenes and dialogues from the film. This online buzz further amplifies Aavesham’s reach and popularity.

The reception on Amazon Prime also seems optimistic, though specific details are yet to be revealed. However, despite the OTT release, the continued theatrical run suggests audiences are eager to experience Aavesham in all its glory, both at home and on the big screen.

This dual approach to distribution – theatrical and streaming – highlights the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. Aavesham’s success story proves that strong content can still draw audiences to theatres, even in the age of streaming giants.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

