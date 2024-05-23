Srikanth Box Office Day 13: Minimal Drop For Rajkummar Rao's Film, Stays Above 1 Crore On Wednesday

After bringing in 1.26 crore on Tuesday, Srikanth was super stable on Wednesday, as 1.20 crore came in. The film is demonstrating good acceptance amongst its target audience, who patronise it well on a day-to-day basis with consistent footfalls.

The need of the hour (or shall I say day?) for Srikanth was to keep collecting over 1 crore on a daily basis right till Thursday, and currently, it has done far better with a few extra lakhs too coming in. In fact, today also, the film won’t drop much, which means a number over 1.10 crore is guaranteed today. Post that, it won’t be surprising if the film actually shows growth tomorrow, and if it can actually stay over the 1.25 crore mark, then that would be quite good.

Srikanth has also crossed the 30 crore mark and currently stands at 30.55 crore. It’s a good success already, and while a semi-hit tag is certainly coming its way, a good run in the next 9-10 days, especially, can take it to an even higher verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

