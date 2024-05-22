While the weekend growth was good for Srikanth, it was nice to see the momentum continue on Monday as well, what with election holidays helping it out as well. Hence, all eyes were on now would Tuesday hold look like since it was going to be a full regular working day.

Well, the film continued to do better than expected (as it has been doing right since its release), what with 1.26 crores being collected again. While this is a bare minimum drop from Monday, what’s all the more impressive is that it’s not very far off from Friday numbers of 1.67 crore. The hold is around 75% and that’s really impressive because when a film does that in the second week as well then it’s a clear indication that it will keep running for a much longer time to come.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer has now collected 29.35 crores already and while it will certainly go last 31.50 crores by the close of second week, the closer it’s to 32 crores, the better it would be to make that quick dash towards the 40 crores milestone before aiming for that difficult, but possible, half a century lifetime number.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office Verdicts & Collection 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News