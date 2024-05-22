Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest comedy-drama, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, is proving to be a box office juggernaut. Released on May 16th, the film has already crossed the coveted 50 crore mark worldwide within just six days, showcasing its immense appeal. Scroll down to know the film’s worldwide collections so far.

Directed by Vipin Das and produced by E4 Entertainment and Prithviraj Productions, the film has been performing exceptionally well, not just domestically but also overseas. In India, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has garnered a net collection of 24.87 crore (grossing 29.34 crore) by its 6th Day. On its first Tuesday, the film collected 2.87 crore.

However, the film’s overseas collections are equally noteworthy. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has already raked in 24 crore internationally, matching its domestic net collection. This strong showing echoes the success of Prithviraj’s previous film, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, which garnered a staggering 59.5 crore overseas. With Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil still in its early stages of release, its international performance has the potential to continue growing significantly in the coming weeks.

Combining its domestic and international collections, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has amassed a gross total of 53.34 crore as of May 22nd. This puts it well on track to surpass the collections of another Malayalam hit, Bramayugam, which stands at 58.96 crore.

Looking at the current landscape of the Malayalam film industry in 2024, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil sits comfortably amongst the top grossers. While it faces stiff competition from giants like Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore), The Goat Life (160 crore), Aavesham (155 crore), and Premalu (132.79 crore), the film’s swift rise indicates its potential to climb the ranks further.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has captivated audiences with its blend of humour and drama. With its strong box office performance and positive word-of-mouth, the film is poised to continue its successful run in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

