It was a rock solid Monday for Srikanth as 1.52 crores came in. On Friday the film had collected 1.67 crores which means the drop is near negligible and that’s a very good sign. Agreed that there were elections in Maharashtra due to which the day acted like a partial holiday. Still, there needs to be something in the content for audiences to come in because if not for that, even a national holiday on a major festival doesn’t help a film.

Today, there would be a drop in collections for sure but with the base set high, at least 1.25 crore is still on the cards. If that indeed turns out to be the case then rest assured, Srikanth will stay over 1 crore right till Thursday. Moreover, with Bhaiyaaji as the only notable film arriving on Friday and catering primarily to the single screens and the gentry amongst the masses, class oriented multiplex film Srikanth will play on and have another solid weekend.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer has now collected 28.09 crores and while earlier bets were being placed on the two weeks total coming to 30 crores and then lifetime hitting 40 crores mark, the game has slightly changed for the film. A much higher number is there on the anvil and there is a stretch lifetime target of 50 crores that the film would be aiming for next.

