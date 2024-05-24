This Eid was expected to ignite fireworks at the box office, but just like last year, this festive season was a major disappointment. Not one but two big films arrived this Eid in the form of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Despite the huge potential, both films tanked miserably on the worldwide front. Let’s find out how Akshay and Tiger’s biggie ended its global journey!

Failed to generate buzz

When the announcement video was dropped two years ago, everyone was excited about it. And when I say everyone, it includes fans as well as the neutral audience. However, when the actual promotional material started coming out, its underwhelming response impacted the overall excitement around the film. Unfortunately, even the trailer failed to create the impact it was expected to create.

As a result, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a disappointing affair right from the opening day. Despite the Eid holiday, it raked in just 16.07 crores on the opening day. What made things worse was the poor reception among critics and audiences. It felt that the audience wasn’t in the mood to come in large numbers to watch the film as, during the opening weekend itself, the fate of the biggie was sealed.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s dismal run at the worldwide box office

Riding on a high budget, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ended its journey by collecting just 65.80 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 77.64 crores. In the domestic market, it has secured the tag of a theatrical flop.

In the overseas market, too, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer didn’t perform up to the mark and ended up collecting just 34 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at just 111.64 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

