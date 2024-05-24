Srikanth saw an unexpected growth on Thursday as 1.47 crores came in. On Wednesday the film had brought in 1.20 crores so this jump in numbers has come as a pleasant surprise. There was no festival or holiday or any other special occasion that could have resulted in an increase in footfalls but still that has actually happened. The only reason that one can think of is that there was no IPL match last evening and that could have given some sort of a push.

If that’s indeed the case then that’s good because it means that post this weekend when IPL would be through, Srikanth could well make the most of an open week ahead and connect consistently during the weekdays. Even otherwise, Thursday numbers aren’t far away from Monday which had seen 1.67 crores coming in, which means there are good chances that collections will not just grow again between today and Sunday but also manage to stay around 1 crore mark during weekdays.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer has now reached 32.02 crores and will actually come quite close to the 40 crores mark during this weekend itself. There may be a difference of just a crore or two but that’s about it. This Thursday push has now done well to better the trending of the film which now has a solid chance to hit 50 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

