In the past, several former WWE superstars have opened up about their strained relationship with the promotion’s higher authorities. One such is Jon Moxley, popularly known by his ring name ‘Dean Ambrose,’ who has been vocal on several occasions and has taken hard-hitting digs at former boss Vince McMahon. Keep reading to learn more about one such occasion when he called Vince ‘a madman’!

Moxley, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), first shot to fame by being a part of the WWE stable, The Shield, alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. After that, he also enjoyed a glorious single run with his gimmick of the lunatic fringe and even went on to win a WWE Championship. Still, after he left the company, he shared how he always felt pressurized while working.

Showering some really strong words on Vince McMahon while talking on Busted Open Radio, Jon Moxley once said, “I’ll tell you what pressure is…pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman that makes no sense to you, that’s gonna make you look stupid. And you’re on worldwide TV, live, and you gotta memorize every single line and somehow try to pull it off and not look like a total jack***. That’s pressure.”

After taking a dig at Vince McMahon, Jon Moxley even praised Tony Khan’s AEW for promoting a ‘pressure-free’ working environment.

This isn’t the only time that Dean Ambrose took a dig at WWE and Vince McMahon. Back in 2020, he talked about preferring working at McDonald’s instead of rejoining Vince’s promotion. As per Wrestling Observer, he had said, “I would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE. I would rather like tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE.”

Meanwhile, Dean remained with WWE till 2019. In the same year, he jumped ship and joined AEW, where he wrestles as Jon Moxley.

