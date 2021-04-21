Jonathan David Good aka Dean Ambrose had an amazing run in WWE. Initially, he was part of the stable, Shield, along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Post that he enjoyed singles run with a gimmick of a lunatic fringe. But behind the curtain, Dean wasn’t happy with the creative development.

It’s not hidden from anyone that Dean doesn’t share a good bond with WWE boss, Vince McMahon. Post his exit from the promotion, he opened up how creative differences triggered him to take an exit. Ever since he joined AEW as Jon Moxley, the pro-wrestler has just got more vocal against McMahon.

Back in 2019, during an appearance on Talk is Jericho Podcast, Dean Ambrose shared how Vince McMahon and his creative team ruined his return in 2018. He shared of having no idea how he was going to be introduced. In December 2017, Dean had suffered a triceps injury that kept him out of the action for 9 long months. As per him, Vince had promised him a heel turn on his return which never happened.

Narrating the incident, Deam Ambrose had said, “I thought about maybe coming back on SmackDown and feuding with Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles or coming back as a heel…Anything but what I have been doing for the last couple of years. They had The Shield booked for this big show in Australia, so there’s no way I’m gonna be a heel anytime before then and basically, it was like I’m just coming back as Seth’s partner, which I love tagging with Seth, you know great matches, but it’s more of the same. Basically, their idea for me coming back was as everyone expected, no shock nothing different, just good old Lunatic Fringe.”

In August 2018, Dean was introduced as Seth Rollin’s partner but there was no surprise element in his return.

“So they have this promo segment going on and I didn’t realize the way that they wrote this. I’m sitting behind the curtain waiting for that pop, it’s all going to be worth it, nine months, it’s all going to be worth it, then the way it’s written Seth goes ‘if you’re going to have a Scottish Psychopath in your corner then I’m gonna have a lunatic in mine’ so it muddled the pop into like four different reactions. It’s a small example of how they ruin everything,” the former Shiel member added.

