The Marvel cinematic universe is ever-expanding, and the fact that it has now also started strengthening its roots on the streaming giant Disney Plus. While it has been a while, they have announced various titles for the streaming service, of which two have aired, the third is Secret Invasion. Not much is known about the show, but what if we tell you that Emilia Clarke might just join the show?

Well, the four-time Emmy nominee is one of the most sought after actors on American TV. Not to forget, she is the Dragon mother Daenerys Targaryen, who has enthralled us all for a decade in eight long seasons. But while the Watch in Westeros has ended, seems like the queen is all set to take the Marvel flight. Making her superhero debut, she is all set to get on board for the much-anticipated show. Below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Secret Invasion comes out of Marvel mill and will bring ahead some new characters with the iconic old ones. The show that has managed to create a decent buzz by now stars, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman. The show as per Variety is all set to welcome the Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on board now.

There is no update from the makers of the show and Clarke’s representatives.

The show that is set to star Emilia Clarke will have Jackson is reprising his MCU role of Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos and has Kingsley playing the baddie. Kyle Bradstreet has taken over writing and executive producing, while Kevin Feige’s unit is producing the show just like WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Secret Invasion is about shape-shifting aliens who have infiltrated Earth for years.

