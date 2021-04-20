The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon, was released in 2012. The film broke numerous box office records and became the third-highest-grossing film of all time. The success of the film even paved the way for three more sequels Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Advertisement

It is the sixth film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ensemble cast of the film includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Advertisement

However, many of the Marvel fans did not know that the production company has special codenames or working titles for all of their films. And director of the 2012 film Avengers chose the working title “Group Hug” to throw off eager fans. The code name was revealed by Tom Hiddleston during a conversation with Elle Magazine.

Talking about the codename, Hiddleston said, “Group Hug is all Joss. That’s his sense of humour, that The Avengers film is one conflicted group hug.”

The Avengers film received praise for Joss Whedon’s direction and screenplay, visual effects, action sequences, acting, and musical score. It also bagged several awards and nominations including Academy Award and BAFTA nominations for achievements in visual effects.

As per several reports, Whedon’s film grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide and it was the first Marvel production to generate $1 billion in ticket sales.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston, who plays the role of Loki in Marvel’s films talked about Loki’s disappearance during the events of Avengers: Endgame. This resulted in a change in the timeline. During a conversation with Empire Magazine, he said, “Where, when, how? How skilled is [Loki] at using the Tesseract to get to places? It is, after all, the Space Stone. So I suppose, to quote Hawkeye, doors open on both sides. You can open a door into space, anywhere, anytime.”

Must Read: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor’s Bridgerton In A Race For ‘Best Kiss’, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Receives Multiple Nominations – Check Out The Complete List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube