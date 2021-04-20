Elon Musk needs no introduction. The 49-year-old tech genius is the brains behind some of the life-changing technology available to us today. He is the founder, CEO and lead designer of SpaceX, the co-founder of Tesla – an e-car manufacturer and one of the richest men on the planet.

Though he is busy changing the world with his e-vehicles and trying to reduce space transportation costs to enable Mars colonization, the man has also featured in several films and shows.

Elon Musk has played himself in films like Iron Man 2, Machete Kills and Why Him? Scroll down and check his cameos on the silver screen.

Iron Man 2

Many consider Elon Musk the real-life Iron Man, so it’s not shocking that the founder of SpaceX made an appearance in the film. Elon played himself in the 2010 film Iron Man 2, where he interacted with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts.

The businessman appeared for a couple of seconds, and his conversation with Tony was as follows:

Musk: Mr Stark, I have an idea for an electric jet.

Stark: You do? Then we’ll make it work.

Reportedly, RDJ had turned to Musk to help get into the skin of Tony Stark back in 2008. In this film, Elon’s SpaceX factory was also used as the location for Ivan Vanko/Whiplash’s factory.

Machete Kills

In this 2013 film, Elon Musk makes an appearance in the last few seconds of the Danny Trejo starrer. It sees the Tesla CEO bidding goodbye to Machete (Danny) as he is about to board a SpaceX Falcon 9 v1.0 rocket to Luther Voz’s (Mel Gibson) Station in Earth’s orbit.

Why Him?

In Why Him? Elon Musk is seen interacting with Breaking Bad fame Bryan Cranston while at the bar. Those their interaction is just seconds long, Musk manages to make Bryan’s Ned Flemming question his daughter’s love interest Laird Mayhew – an eccentric, foul-mouthed CEO of a video game company. Musk gives a sinister smirk before he leaves Cranston at the bar.

Talking about his appearance on TV shows, Elon Musk has been part of some of the most-loved and long-running show like The Big Bang Theory, Simpsons and more.

The Big Bang Theory

Elon Musk makes an appearance in a Thanksgiving episode of The Big Bang Theory. Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) reluctantly joins his wife, Raj and his girlfriend at a homeless shelter and is stuck washing the dishes. But when he sees Musk walk in with dirty plates, he gets into fanboy mode and loses control of his sink sprayer. They have a somewhat fun conversation where Elon tell him he was sent to do the dishes as he was “being too generous with the gravy.”

The cameo ends with Musk asking Wolowitz if he would like to share a leftover pumpkin pie from the dishes he’s doing.

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon features Elon Musk in the episode ‘A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac’. The techno king appears for less than a minute and shows him successfully landing his Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic ocean. But how was he successful? Well, it’s all thanks to him going through Sheldon’s notebook.

Simpsons





Elon Musk appeared in the Simpsons episode The Musk Who Fell to Earth. It featured him in one of his funniest and wittiest appearances. In the episode, we saw Musk discussing his ideas with Springfield residents and even visiting the nuclear factory with Homer. He arrived in a spaceship, and when he noticed things weren’t going his way, he left Springfield the same way.

South Park

Elon Musk has featured several times in South Park. In Season 18’s episode, Handicar, we see Musk participate in Wacky Races, where he drives a Tesla – what else would it be! While in this episode, creator Matt Stone dubbed for him, in Season 20’s Members Only, Elon voiced his character and was seen giving people a tour of his SpaceX building.

The techno king also featured in other South Park episodes like Not Funny and The End of Serialization as We Know It.

Did you know Elon Musk featured in all these films and shows?

