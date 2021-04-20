On Friday, April 16, Helen McCrory, who was best known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy from the Harry Potter films and Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders, passed away after battling cancer. But on Monday (April 19), the crew of the period crime drama resumed filming the upcoming season, and it was a lovely one. It has the potential to get your eyes moist.

Advertisement

The cast kicked off its shoot with a tribute to the show’s leading lady by featuring her photo on the clapperboard. The makers and the show’s director took to social media and shared it with fans.

Sharing the clapper board image of Peaky Blinders’ upcoming season on Instagram, director Anthony Byrne wrote a sweet note. The slapper board features Helen McCrory’s likeness draw on it. The director captioned his post, “Today was beautiful and strange and sad and surreal. We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun beating down on us, and it felt ok. It was incredible but not surprising to read the many tributes and articles dedicated to Helen over the weekend.”

The Peaky Blinders director further added, “This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras. This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday.”

Sharing the same image on their official Instagram handle, the makers of the show wrote, “Forever part of the Peaky Blinders family.”

Many fans, too, took to social media and shared the picture remembering Helen McCrory. One fan wrote, “A touching tribute has been paid to the late Helen McCrory by the cast and crew of Peaky Blinders as filming of the show recommenced.” Another shared the image, writing, “How do you know Helen McCrory will be missed? When you see love like this. Can’t imagine how the crew at #peakyblinders must be feeling. #helenmccroryrip”

Filming for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders was underway for several weeks now. It is unclear if the actress was able to film any of her scenes before her untimely demise.

This homage by the makers of the show is absolutely sweet.

Must Read: The Flash: Michael Keaton Is Reprising Batman After 30 Years Alongside Ben Affleck & Ezra Miller – Confirmed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube