If there is one superhero that has made all others see through the humour of their existence, it has to be Ryan Reynolds Merc with a mouth Deadpool. The actor is now gearing up for a threequel in his new home Marvel studios. There is not even a single bit of a doubt by now that Reynolds has literally turned a rebel to get what he wants for his favourite character. And the most recent update is he seeks representation now.

Yes, you read that right. Ryan Reynolds, who has been vocal about Deadpool’s s*xual orientation ever since he took the mantle and wants to finally give that an open voice. The actor is planning to make Merc come out of the closet in Deadpool 3. Not just that, he has even approached the Marvel Gods with the idea. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

If that has shocked you, let us inform you that this isn’t a new update. Deadpool, since the days of the comics, has been a pans*xual character. Whether to let that part of his life show on screen or not has been Fox’s decision until now. There have some humorous references to the same, but never openly accepted in the films.

Now if the report in We Got This Covered is to go by, Ryan Reynolds is planning to make Merc openly bis*xual in Deadpool 3, and wants it to be a highlight in the film. The actor has approached the Marvel studio big wigs with the idea. It isn’t that the franchise has never supported representation. It was a first for the superhero universe, when Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her girlfriend Yumiko were openly shown in the film.

Meanwhile, back in 2018’s Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds had expressed a similar wish for Deadpool. When asked about Merc’s s*xual orientation, he said, “I certainly think that this universe…needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways. The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it’s something that we’re building out more.”.

Deadpool 3 is currently in pre-production. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

