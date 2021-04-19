Angelina Jolie has time and again proved that she is the OG queen of red carpet appearances. Over the years, the Maleficent actress has given us some of the most memorable yet iconic looks from her appearances. Back in 2008, the 45-year-old actress made a boss babe appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and was pregnant with ex-husband Brad Pitt’s kid.

Angelina wore a black tuxedo and looked chic and was pregnant with twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Maleficent actresses’ black tuxedo was designed by luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana and she looked ethereal as she walked the red carpet being pregnant with ex-husband Brad Pitt’s kids. The actress looked so radiant in the tux and we bet you can’t take your eyes off her mesmerizing beauty!

Take a look at the picture here:

Angelina Jolie, YOU beauty. No wonder, there’s no other like you in the world.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the Maleficent actress threw a lot of fits at the hospital staff back in 2008 when she was pregnant and admitted to Lenval hospital.

A source close to Touch Weekly revealed that “She’s starting to feel that the staff are starstruck and not attentive enough. She’s throwing fits if she rings and they don’t come quick enough.”

Not just that, Angelina Jolie also asked for salmon in lunch which wasn’t available or on the hospital’s menu. “And I don’t mean asked – demanded. The food at Lenval isn’t very good – it’s hospital food – and I think she was fed up. A staffer went out and bought some and it was made for her,” the source added.

Talking about Brad Pitt, the source revealed that “Brad has visited almost every day by helicopter or car. He always stays for two or three hours.”

And when the Fury actor brought his four children to the hospital, Jolie was ‘completely lit up. She was laughing and smiling. You can tell they mean a lot to her,’ the source concluded.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s black tuxedo look? Tell us in the comments below.

