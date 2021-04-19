Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Teaser Out & It's So Similar Yet Different To Marvel's Pure Magic!

A first for Marvel Studios with an Asian protagonist, Simu Liu suits up as Shang Chi for the very exciting upcoming film– Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters in India soon in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Watch the teaser trailer of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings here –

See Simu Liu’s social posts about Shang-Chi’s teaser:

Instagram:

Simu took to Twitter sharing Shang-Chi’s teaser:

Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your VERY FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!! Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). WE’RE ALMOST THERE, PEOPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kzgkg8djeQ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 19, 2021

