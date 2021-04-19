Christian Bale is well-known for undergoing extreme physical transformations on the big screen. His massive physical transformation for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ in a matter of six months after finishing The Machinist. Now new pictures featuring him from the sets of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder have surfaced on social media.

The 47-year-old actor is gearing up to play the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher in the film. While the actor has not undergone a radical transformation, his new look for the film has got fans all excited. Scroll down to see the pictures.

In the leaked photos from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale can be seen sporting a bald look. He is seen wearing black cargo shorts with a black shirt and jacket. He also appears. It seems the actor has dropped a few pounds for his character in the film.

Talking about Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher is an intriguing Marvel supervillain, who was born on an unnamed planet. He was nurtured with a deep belief in gods but was later turned into believing there were no gods since not a single deity had answered his prayers. His parents died when he was a child. Later in his life, he even married and had children, but most of them died due to starvation. His pregnant wife died due to an earthquake.

Gorr the God Butcher then vowed to get rid of every single god from the universe. The character seems to be extra special for Christian Bale since he already has a strong worldwide fanbase among comic book enthusiasts after his stint as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. He is well known for films like American Psycho, The Machinist, and The Prestige.

What do you think about Christian Bale’s bald look in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments.

