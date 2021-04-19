Johnny Depp embodies Jack Sparrow for the first time in 2003’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. And since then, there has been no looking back. In the 14 years, the actor reprised unarguably his best character 4 times to impress the audience with every film. But the saga saw an abrupt end in collaboration with the star after the controversy gods doomed him in the recent past. But does he still miss playing it? He says No.

Yes, you heard that right. Johnny Depp who is known for his Pirate Of Caribbean avatar, to an extent that many of us thought it was his real self until we grew up and saw the dashing version. As special as the character and franchise is for us, it is also for Depp, who has never let the character go away. Most recently he was asked if he misses Sparrow, below is everything you need to know and what he exactly had to say.

Johnny Depp was in conversation with French site El Pais while attending the BCN Film Fest to promote his new movie Minamata. The actor was asked if he misses Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean. To which he said he doesn’t because he has never let him leave in the first place. He says he travels with him everywhere he goes.

“No, I don’t miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me,” Johnny Depp said.

Meanwhile, hell broke loose for the actor after he lost the Libel trial against a leading tabloid that called him a wife-beater, referring to his allegedly violent relationship with Amber Heard. Controversy hailed him in its lap, and the next we know, every possible studio was trying to cut ties with him. The makers of Pirates Of The Caribbean were no different. While there has been no update on a new film in the franchise, there are plans. But they won’t have Depp reprise Jack Sparrow.

Most recently, there was a petition filed by fans to bring back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and it is garnering signatures in huge numbers.

