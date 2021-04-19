After entering the digital space with WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and showing some darkness in films like Avenger: Infinity Wars & Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to unleash horror. And now we’ve got to know that their Ghost Rider reboot may have found its director in DCEU’s Zack Snyder.

As per recent reports, a tipster named Mikey Sutton claims that Marvel’s Ghost Rider reboot is picking up steam and pace. The reports also state the studio have the Dawn of the Dead director in mind. Read more about it below.

As reported by We Got This Covered, Kevin Feige and co at the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking in to rope the director, and why not. Zack Snyder already created a storm when his version of Justice League released and is all set to take us to amaze us again with his upcoming zombie heist action film, Army of the Dead.

While the Army of the Dead is building hype ahead of its May release, Justice League Snyder Cut was much loved by many, with some even stating the 4-hour long superhero film was better than Justice League than released in 2017,

Mikey Sutton, in his reports, also explained that the top members of MCU are still to contact Zack Snyder. He added that there’s no guarantee whether Snyder will even be interested in helming the project.

The first Marvel Ghost Rider film released in 2007 and was written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson. It starred stars, Nicolas Cage, as the titular character Ghost Rider, aka Johnny Blaze. The supernatural horror superhero film also featured Eva Mendes, Wes Bentley, Sam Elliott, Donal Logue, Matt Long, and Peter Fonda in supporting roles.

A standalone sequel titled Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance released in 2011 and saw Cage reprise his role as Blaze/Rider. This film also starred Ciarán Hinds, Violante Placido, Johnny Whitworth, Christopher Lambert, and Idris Elba. It was directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, while Scott M. Gimple, Seth Hoffman, and David S. Goyer wrote its screenplay.

Would you love to see Zack Snyder bring his expertise to the MCU camp by directing the Ghost Rider reboot project? Let us know in the comments.

