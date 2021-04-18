Angelina Jolie is one of the most influential and powerful actresses in Hollywood. She has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times. But not many know that she a bit of a jet-setter and she was once banned from enjoying one of her favourite pastimes.

Advertisement

Maleficent actress is one of the richest Hollywood actresses who owns a private aircraft. She was inspired to get into flying from her son, Maddox. She even received her pilot’s licence but in 2013 she could not fly her beloved personal plane after she failed to renew its registration in time.

Advertisement

As reported by Page Six, Angelina Jolie did not file a new airworthiness certificate for her plane before the certificate expired on June 30th according to documents from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While her team did make some effort to send a renewal application to the agency, but it didn’t arrive on time.

The actress owns red and white Cirrus SR-22 plane which is worth $360,000. The plane comes with one of the world’s fastest single-engine aircraft. Keen flyer Angelina has flown Brad Pitt, 49, Shiloh, 7, Maddox, Pax, 10, Zahara, 8 and twins, 5-year-old Vivienne and Knox in the jet which can reach a speed of 300 miles per hour.

Previously, Angelina Jolie had said,”‘Every time Mad sees a plane, he’s amazed. If I could actually fly a plane… I’ll be like Superman to him.” At that time it was also reported that the actress wanted to take the flight dreams even further as she and Brad Pitt are said to be interested in being space travellers on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

While we don’t know what is the status of her pilot’s licence now, we hope that she had renewed her license once again and are pursuing their flight dreams.

Must Read: Daario Naharis To Beric Dondarrion – Lets Talk About 5 Underrated Game Of Thrones Characters As Saga Turns 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube