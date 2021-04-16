Hina Khan is on a roll right now. First Kasauti Zindagi Ki, then Bigg Boss 14 senior, then the sizzling vacay stills from the Maldives and now on the while promoting Bedard too. Projects after projects and looks after looks, Hina has taken Bollywood by storm with her back-to-back commendable performances.

Recently the actress took to Instagram and shared her first look from her upcoming music video, Bedard. Ever since the picture of her look got leaked a few days ago, we have been waiting for this day to come and now that it is here, we are having a déjà vu.

Bedard is all about being in love and facing heartbreak and so this one surely can be relatable to all. While taking to her Instagram Hina Khan had shared the first look of this music video in where the actress was wearing an Indian attire with her head covered with chunni and having a piece of traditional Rajput jewellery on. This made fans wonder if this was a coincidence or a song get up but this surely resembled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when the ace was playing princess Jodha in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ‘Jodha Akbar’. Well, you see it too, don’t you?

‘Bedard’ will have Hina Khan and Stebin Ben as leads and is released today.

