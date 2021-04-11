Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram and how. The Jalebi actress shared a picture of herself reading a book by Rabindranath Tagore and it’ll surely take away your weekend blues. Read to know more about the story below.

The 28-year-old actress has been inactive on social media ever since her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June last year.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “The question and the cry “oh , where ?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance , “I AM!” – Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith”.

Way to go, Rhea. We are all here rooting for you!

Her friend Shibani Dandekar reacted to her picture and left a comment that read, “love you ❤️”.

Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions here from Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram post:

“Wow mam. You are inspiration for girls like me. Keep rocking. More power to you”

“Kch to log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna..”

“Nice to see you taking life in true spirit. Wish you gud luck always.”

“Strong lady 👏 … You are inspiration for the girls,, keep strong,,”

“You are an inspiration to all the girls ❤️”

Well, we would totally agree with the fans here. Rhea Chakraborty is indeed an inspiration to many.

Meanwhile, On Friday (April 9), Rhea was clicked near alighting and walking away from a ferry at the Gateway Of India, Churchgate. The actress was back in the city with actor Saqib Saleem and below is all the details we have about the trip.

As reported by Spotboye, Rhea Chakraborty and Saqib Saleem returned to the city from Alibaug after celebrating Saleem’s birthday. The actor, who starred along with Rhea in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, turned 33 on April 8. The two were also accompanied by designer Manish Malhotra and a couple of others.

