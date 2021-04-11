Environmental preservation is one such topic that is focused on by most of us, including celebrities across the globe. Slowly and steadily, people are understanding the importance of environmental preservation and are actively participating in this process. Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been recognized for his efforts and has been honoured alongside Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Not only Akshay but other big names from Bollywood too have shown their active participation. While Dia Mirza is a UNICEF ambassador who supports conscious environmentalism, Ajay Devgn does his bit by encouraging eco-friendly ways of energy generation. Even the Bachchans – Amitabh and Abhishek – work actively towards fighting climate change.

According to reports in Times Of India, Akshay Kumar, who has been doing his bit in the field of environmental preservation, has been honoured by the Golden Globes Honours Foundation. Well, the best part is that he has been honoured alongside the Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio and others.

A source says, “Akshay Kumar has been instrumental in spreading awareness around the issue of poor sanitation in India or encouraging people to maintain cleanliness. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked actively towards the protection of biodiversity, ocean and forest conservation and climate change. That’s why their efforts have been recognized. Other actors on the list include Emma Watson and Sarah Margaret Qualley.”

Well, we are so proud of Akshay and his efforts. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is an all-rounder. Be it films or social work or working towards our environment, this man does it all with finesse.

Akshay Kumar recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and has been hospitalized for safety measures. We hope that the actor gets well soon and springs back in action soon. On the work front, the actor was shooting for his film Ram Setu along with Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

